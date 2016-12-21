The Latest: Obama sends Kwanzaa greet...

The Latest: Obama sends Kwanzaa greetings from Hawaii

There are 10 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Obama sends Kwanzaa greetings from Hawaii. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

President Barack Obama laughs with his daughter Malia as they eat shave ice in front of Island Snow Hawaii in Kailua, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, during the first family's annual vacation. Obama is emphasizing the principles enshrined in the Kwanzaa holiday: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
davy

Colby, KS

#1 15 hrs ago
shove kwanzaa up your azz,you sorry bastard

Judged:

7

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,781

Location hidden
#2 14 hrs ago
davy wrote:
shove kwanzaa up your azz,you sorry bastard
Maintain the Hate...as it really exposes you, but not as much as judging your own posts positively.....

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kwanzza is Krapp

Bronx, NY

#3 13 hrs ago
And so is Barry Sotero a/k/a Barack Hussein Obama.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Pres Mr Donald J Trump

“AMERICA IS NOW GREAT”

Since: Dec 16

168

DRAINING THE SWAMP

#4 13 hrs ago
davy wrote:
shove kwanzaa up your azz,you sorry bastard
You would have to remove Ramadan, Hanukkah answer Saturnalia from your ass first. I am not president to feed your sorry racist ass. I am president because we do not want sorry racist assholes ns do nothing black presidentscreen who do nothung for black people. I already moved one of my companies from China to Ethiopia, Africa.

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Its A Thug Holiday

Patchogue, NY

#5 13 hrs ago
Kwanzza is a made up racist and separatist holiday founded by a convicted criminal. Celebrate the Christian St. Stephens Day or the inclusive charitable Boxing Day today instead.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kwanzza is Krapp

Bronx, NY

#6 13 hrs ago
Looks like Kwanzza got the kwap beat out of it on this thread.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#7 12 hrs ago
Its A Thug Holiday wrote:
Kwanzza is a made up racist and separatist holiday founded by a convicted criminal. Celebrate the Christian St. Stephens Day or the inclusive charitable Boxing Day today instead.
So is Christmas. Christmas is actually an ancient Romans allowed celebration of their Saturn diety. Christians Christmas was first introduced and allowed in the 4th century and runs in conjunction with praising the God of Saturn, the Saturnalia festival runs from December 17 for 7 days.. A pagan holiday as is Easter.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,783

The Left Coast

#8 12 hrs ago
Kwanza is Festivus for the black rednecks.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Pres Mr Donald J Trump

“AMERICA IS NOW GREAT”

Since: Dec 16

168

DRAINING THE SWAMP

#9 12 hrs ago
Kwanzza is Krapp wrote:
Looks like Kwanzza got the kwap beat out of it on this thread.
It looks like you can not spell Kwanzaa.....and you only care because you are a racist. You are too cowardly to attack Hanukkah which gets theor ass Hanukked all the time. Too bad, it is now kllega, to sell your bigoted confederate redneck flag. You know the word redneck came after blacks beat your neck so bad that now your children are born with red necks.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#10 11 hrs ago
davy wrote:
shove kwanzaa up your azz,you sorry bastard
At least we the Obama mistake is almost over.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Sun digger337 20
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Sun Numbnuts 154
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec 22 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no... Dec 21 420blazer 2
News 18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0... Dec 21 420blazer 4
News Inmate Commits Suicide at Hampden County Jail (Mar '08) Dec 18 paso 13
News Global warming's fingerprints seen in 24 weird ... Dec 16 Dr Reker s Bellhop 9
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,369,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC