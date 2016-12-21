The Latest: Not-guilty pleas by 3 newly charged in Flint
Gerald Ambrose, Howard Croft and Daugherty Johnson briefly appeared in court Tuesday. They are charged with conspiracy and other crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
