The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gab...

The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords

There are 14 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

The ship is named in honor of former... . In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, the city scape of Mobile, Ala., is seen behind the docked USS Gabrielle Giffords, a Naval littoral combat ship built at the Austal USA shipyards on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala.

davy

Colby, KS

#1 10 hrs ago
but can it take a shot to the bow?



1

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,481

Atlanta, GA

#2 10 hrs ago
davy wrote:
but can it take a shot to the bow?
nope, and the piss tubes will have to be altered for squatting....some navy slur, naming a fighting ship after a chick. they coulda just named a coast guard ship after her



2

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 9 hrs ago
Hey it could have been the USS Barney Fwank.



1

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

896

Location hidden
#5 7 hrs ago
Hopefully, in the next four years we will see the launching of the USS Sarah Palin.

This country needs a ship that's broad in the stern and no matter where any crewmen is on the ship, they can see Russia from there. Of course service life will only be half of what is expected.



1

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 5 hrs ago
Hope we never see a USS Barack Obama.

Either the Iranians would capture it and keep it - or the Chinese will capture it and Trump will tell them to keep it.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#7 5 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Hopefully, in the next four years we will see the launching of the USS Sarah Palin.

This country needs a ship that's broad in the stern and no matter where any crewmen is on the ship, they can see Russia from there. Of course service life will only be half of what is expected.
If the Russians ever saw the USS Hillary Clinton, they'd give it a gallon of vodka and watch it go belly up and sink by the nose.

Of course the stern would float and they'd name it Hippo Butt Island.
inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,481

Atlanta, GA

#8 5 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Hope we never see a USS Barack Obama.

Either the Iranians would capture it and keep it - or the Chinese will capture it and Trump will tell them to keep it.
is there a USS Jimmy Carter?
Geezer

United States

#9 5 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

is there a USS Jimmy Carter?
Sadly, yes.
http://www.navsource.org/archives/08/080023.h...
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

896

Location hidden
#10 3 hrs ago
How about the USS Michelle Bachmann.

The Navy could put every sailor they thought was gay aboard her so they could be prayed into a cure!



1

1

1

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

896

Location hidden
#11 3 hrs ago
Then of course there's always the choice of the USS Tea Party.

The only ship that decided to attack it's own navy because they weren't conservative enough!



1

1

1

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,481

Roswell, GA

#12 3 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
How about the USS Michelle Bachmann.

The Navy could put every sailor they thought was gay aboard her so they could be prayed into a cure!
I hate to tell you this, but you can't pray away the gay...even penicillin won't work...its a death sentence for a perverted life....ask George Michael



1

1

1

Charm School

Matthews, NC

#13 2 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

I hate to tell you this, but you can't pray away the gay...even penicillin won't work...its a death sentence for a perverted life....ask George Michael
Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
Geezer

United States

#14 2 hrs ago
Charm School wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
From interviews and articles written about him, most of the known world knew about his private life.
Perhaps you should be tested...... for ignorance.
Here's a bit of a remedy for you.
http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/george-m...



1

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#15 2 hrs ago
Charm School wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
Like your parents did?



1

1

