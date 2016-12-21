The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
There are 14 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
The ship is named in honor of former... . In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, the city scape of Mobile, Ala., is seen behind the docked USS Gabrielle Giffords, a Naval littoral combat ship built at the Austal USA shipyards on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
but can it take a shot to the bow?
|
Since: Oct 08
25,481
|
#2 10 hrs ago
nope, and the piss tubes will have to be altered for squatting....some navy slur, naming a fighting ship after a chick. they coulda just named a coast guard ship after her
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Hey it could have been the USS Barney Fwank.
|
Since: Oct 14
896
Location hidden
|
#5 7 hrs ago
Hopefully, in the next four years we will see the launching of the USS Sarah Palin.
This country needs a ship that's broad in the stern and no matter where any crewmen is on the ship, they can see Russia from there. Of course service life will only be half of what is expected.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Hope we never see a USS Barack Obama.
Either the Iranians would capture it and keep it - or the Chinese will capture it and Trump will tell them to keep it.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
If the Russians ever saw the USS Hillary Clinton, they'd give it a gallon of vodka and watch it go belly up and sink by the nose.
Of course the stern would float and they'd name it Hippo Butt Island.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,481
|
#8 5 hrs ago
is there a USS Jimmy Carter?
|
United States
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Sadly, yes.
http://www.navsource.org/archives/08/080023.h...
|
Since: Oct 14
896
Location hidden
|
#10 3 hrs ago
How about the USS Michelle Bachmann.
The Navy could put every sailor they thought was gay aboard her so they could be prayed into a cure!
|
Since: Oct 14
896
Location hidden
|
#11 3 hrs ago
Then of course there's always the choice of the USS Tea Party.
The only ship that decided to attack it's own navy because they weren't conservative enough!
|
Since: Oct 08
25,481
|
#12 3 hrs ago
I hate to tell you this, but you can't pray away the gay...even penicillin won't work...its a death sentence for a perverted life....ask George Michael
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
|
United States
|
#14 2 hrs ago
From interviews and articles written about him, most of the known world knew about his private life.
Perhaps you should be tested...... for ignorance.
Here's a bit of a remedy for you.
http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/george-m...
|
#15 2 hrs ago
Like your parents did?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Sun
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|154
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
|18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|4
|Inmate Commits Suicide at Hampden County Jail (Mar '08)
|Dec 18
|paso
|13
|Global warming's fingerprints seen in 24 weird ...
|Dec 16
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC