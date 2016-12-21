Suspect in trooper's death shot and killed during encounter
Pennsylvania State Police say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a trooper was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning. Cpl. Adam Reed confirms that 32-year-old suspect Jason Robison was killed by police about 10:30 a.m. during an encounter at a mobile home in central Pennsylvania.
