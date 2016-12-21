Springfield Thunderbirds recall goali...

Springfield Thunderbirds recall goalie Sam Brittain from ECHL

The 24-year-old Brittain was in the midst of a strong season with the Monarchs, posting 13 wins, a 2.62 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. The former University of Denver standout was 8-10-3 last season with the Portland Pirates prior to the franchise's move to Springfield.

