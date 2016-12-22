Springfield Police deliver presents to needy families
The Springfield Police Department's tactical response truck was turned into Santa's sleigh on Thursday morning, bringing hundreds of toys to the homes of those in need this holiday season. Thursday's delivery was a joint effort involving Springfield Police, the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
