Springfield church handed out gifts to families in need
Springfield's St. Mark Armenian Church delivered gifts to families in need at the HAPHousing Residential Resource Centers Thursday night. Church organizers told 22News that they were looking for a way to give back this holiday season and saw this as a perfect opportunity to help those who were less fortunate.
