Reports: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ have reported that Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital Wednesday, ... . FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD reles... LOS ANGELES - Debbie Reynolds has been taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in Los Angeles one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.