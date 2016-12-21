Prosecutor: No charges against ex-Oklahoma sheriff
Prosecutors said Friday that they won't file new criminal charges against a former Oklahoma sheriff who has faced scrutiny since a reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed black man last year. Special prosecutor Rob Barris' announcement stems from an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe into misconduct allegations at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office that began after the April 2015 fatal shooting of Eric Harris.
