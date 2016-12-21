Omogbo leads Rams year after death of parents in house fire

In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, photo, Colorado State guard Prentiss Nixon, left, congratulates forward Emmanuel Omogbo after he scored a basket and drew a foul by Kansas State during an NCAA college basketball game in Den... . In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, photo, tributes are written in marker on the heel caps of the basketball shoes of Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State i... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.