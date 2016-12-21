Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired
A West Virginia nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an "ape in heels." Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin's office said Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of the Clay County Development Corp., was removed following an agreement with the nonprofit's board of directors.
