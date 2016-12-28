Minimum wage to increase to $11 an hour in the New Year
Massachusetts businesses, large and small, are getting ready to give hourly employees a $1 raise to $11 an hour on Sunday. This is the last of three $1 increases approved by state lawmakers in 2014.
