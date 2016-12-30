Mayor Sarno questioning Fire Commissionera s decision
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is questioning Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant's finding and decision to not discipline Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Guyer for his failure to move into Springfield upon his promotion, which is required by city ordinance. The Commissioner informed the Mayor that there is no just cause for discipline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|154
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
|18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|4
|Inmate Commits Suicide at Hampden County Jail (Mar '08)
|Dec 18
|paso
|13
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC