Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team a...

Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after being hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Todd Bowles will coach the New York Jets against the New England Patriots on Saturday after rejoining the team following a medical scare . The Jets announced that Bowles was cleared by doctors and arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning after spending most of Friday in the hospital with what the team called an "undisclosed illness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) 11 hr digger337 20
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) 22 hr Numbnuts 154
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec 22 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no... Dec 21 420blazer 2
News 18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0... Dec 21 420blazer 4
News Inmate Commits Suicide at Hampden County Jail (Mar '08) Dec 18 paso 13
News Global warming's fingerprints seen in 24 weird ... Dec 16 Dr Reker s Bellhop 9
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC