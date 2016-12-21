Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after being hospitalized
Todd Bowles will coach the New York Jets against the New England Patriots on Saturday after rejoining the team following a medical scare . The Jets announced that Bowles was cleared by doctors and arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning after spending most of Friday in the hospital with what the team called an "undisclosed illness."
