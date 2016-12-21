Happy 125th birthday, basketball! Ann...

Happy 125th birthday, basketball! Anniversary celebrated in Springfield

On this day in 1891- exactly 125 years ago - Dr. James Naismith published 13 rules for an indoor game, at what is now Springfield College. Naismith took a ball, positioned two peach baskets at either end of the gym, and nailed them 10 feet above the floor.

