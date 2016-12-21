Happy 125th birthday, basketball! Anniversary celebrated in Springfield
Officials say an eighth-grade basketball player in Oregon needed 10 stitches after he was punched in the face by an On this day in 1891- exactly 125 years ago - Dr. James Naismith published 13 rules for an indoor game, at what is now Springfield College. Naismith took a ball, positioned two peach baskets at either end of the gym, and nailed them 10 feet above the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|1 hr
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|23 hr
|420blazer
|2
|18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0...
|Wed
|420blazer
|4
|Inmate Commits Suicide at Hampden County Jail (Mar '08)
|Dec 18
|paso
|13
|Global warming's fingerprints seen in 24 weird ...
|Dec 16
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|9
|Study: Warming's fingerprints seen on 24 weird ...
|Dec 16
|Spotted Girl
|16
|New Pittsfield to Welcome Syrian RefugeesSeptem...
|Dec 14
|Cops are degenerates
|83
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC