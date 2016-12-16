Hans Tietmeyer, ex-head of Germany's Bundesbank, dies at 85
Germany's central bank says former president Hans Tietmeyer, who was at the helm of the Bundesbank when the euro was introduced, has died. He was 85. The Bundesbank said that Tietmeyer died on Tuesday.
