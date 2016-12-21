Coroner: Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam's death was a suicide
Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam killed himself after struggling with depression, an autopsy report confirmed Thursday, but investigators will never know whether the one-time running back suffered chronic head trauma from playing football because his family did not consent to those tests. Salaam was found dead Dec. 5 in a park near the University of Colorado, where he played from 1992 to 1994, becoming one of the greatest players in the program's history.
