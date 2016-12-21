Chicopee Parks to offer discounted Springfield Thunderbirds hockey tickets

CHICOPEE - The Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department is selling ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any Springfield Thunderbirds hockey home game for the upcoming American Hockey League season. People can purchase ticket vouchers for a discounted price of $16 at the Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department office, 687 Front St. For more information call the office at 594-3481.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.