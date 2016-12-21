Chicago speeds up plan to equip offic...

Chicago speeds up plan to equip officers with body cameras

There are 3 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 2 hrs ago, titled Chicago speeds up plan to equip officers with body cameras. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

Chicago authorities say all police officers will be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2017, a year ahead of schedule. Mayor Rahm Emanuel says in a Wednesday statement announcing the speeded up schedule that body cameras "improve transparency while building trust."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,403

Dump American Eagle

#1 1 hr ago
Won't matter worth a f**k..... Blacks will STILL kill each other with reckless abandon.... Maybe not as FAST as needed but ,....ehhhhh,better than them not killing each other off at all.....

The lesson in all this? NO one will kill another Black FASTER than ANOTHER Black.... IF they are wearing the wrong (?) clothes....... Shows the mentality of a sub-humanoid tribal mindset of American blacks who accepted the democrats' new plantation decades ago

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lipstick2241

Copenhagen, Denmark

#2 1 hr ago
25 female looking for cute boys to have fun with... K iK me on supagurl_z99
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,789

The Left Coast

#3 20 min ago
All Chicago politicians should be required to wear them too.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Sun digger337 20
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Dec 25 Numbnuts 154
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec 22 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no... Dec 21 420blazer 2
News 18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0... Dec 21 420blazer 4
News Inmate Commits Suicide at Hampden County Jail (Mar '08) Dec 18 paso 13
News Global warming's fingerprints seen in 24 weird ... Dec 16 Dr Reker s Bellhop 9
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hampden County was issued at December 28 at 3:37PM EST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,680

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC