Cells dripped into the brain help man fight a deadly cancer

A man with deadly brain cancer that had spread to his spine saw his tumors shrink and, for a time, completely vanish after a novel treatment to help his immune system attack his disease - another first in this promising field. The type of immunotherapy that 50-year-old Richard Grady received already has helped some people with blood cancers such as leukemia.

