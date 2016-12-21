Basketball turns 125 as Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in Springfield hosts celebration

The sport of basketball has come a long way since James Naismith fathered the game over a century ago, inventing a recreational game at the YMCA - now Springfield College - that has become a global phenomenon. Naismith's baby turned 125 on Tuesday, and Mayor Domenic Sarno and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, were joined by 70 students from the Boland School to help celebrate the sport's birthday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.