Basketball turns 125 as Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in Springfield hosts celebration
The sport of basketball has come a long way since James Naismith fathered the game over a century ago, inventing a recreational game at the YMCA - now Springfield College - that has become a global phenomenon. Naismith's baby turned 125 on Tuesday, and Mayor Domenic Sarno and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, were joined by 70 students from the Boland School to help celebrate the sport's birthday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
