Anthony Greco, Springfield Thunderbirds top Hartford Wolf Pack
The Springfield Thunderbirds rallied behind the energy of a crowd of 5,732 to rattle off a 3-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack at the MassMutual Center on Friday night. As the Thunderbirds and Wolf Pack kicked off the I-91 rivalry's Springfield portion, the pace started fast and stayed swift through the opening 20 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|5 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec 25
|digger337
|20
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Dec 25
|Numbnuts
|154
|State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei...
|Dec 22
|MakeSouthbridgeYo...
|1
|Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|2
|18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0...
|Dec 21
|420blazer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC