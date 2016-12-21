A&E scraps KKK series after learning of cash payments
A&E is scrapping plans for an eight-part documentary series about the Ku Klux Klan after finding out that some participants of the hate group were paid for their work on it. The network said Saturday it was dropping "Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America" a day after discovering that "nominal" cash payments were given by third-party producers.
