23rd annual Griffina s Friendsa Santa...

23rd annual Griffina s Friendsa Santa and elf run held in Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Over 100 runners are dressed in Santa and elf outfits to support Griffin's Friends, a volunteer group that works to help support children with cancer and their families. Griffin's Friends' Marathon Challenge, now in its 23rd year, is a major fundraiser for Griffin's Friends programs and activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) 41 min Numbnuts 154
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec 22 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
News Homeless man spends cold nights in tent, but no... Dec 21 420blazer 2
News 18 months for Becket woman who embezzled $300,0... Dec 21 420blazer 4
News Inmate Commits Suicide at Hampden County Jail (Mar '08) Dec 18 paso 13
News Global warming's fingerprints seen in 24 weird ... Dec 16 Dr Reker s Bellhop 9
News Study: Warming's fingerprints seen on 24 weird ... Dec 16 Spotted Girl 16
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC