23rd annual Griffina s Friendsa Santa and elf run held in Springfield
Over 100 runners are dressed in Santa and elf outfits to support Griffin's Friends, a volunteer group that works to help support children with cancer and their families. Griffin's Friends' Marathon Challenge, now in its 23rd year, is a major fundraiser for Griffin's Friends programs and activities.
