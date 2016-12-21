2 killed, 4 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting
Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing two people and wounding four others. Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the Mansion nightclub in Mount Vernon shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.
