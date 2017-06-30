What would a state income tax hike co...

What would a state income tax hike cost you?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

House Speaker Michael Madigan, left, and Senate President John Cullerton talk on the Senate floor Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. The Illinois House and Senate OK'd an annual spending plan of $36 billion after a critical vote to raise the income tax rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit... 15 hr Red Crosse 7
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jul 2 Dave 2
News Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w... Jul 1 Genl Forrest 2
News Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b... Jun 29 USS LIBERTY 1
Illinois - A Failed State Jun 25 Old Confederate 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC