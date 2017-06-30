Superintendents keep eye on Springfield as budget votes loom
Times-area school superintendents are taking a "wait and see" approach to the possibility of a state budget for the first time in three years, asking how it might affect them. The Illinois Senate overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a $36 billion budget package Tuesday that included a tax increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit...
|13 hr
|Red Crosse
|4
|Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go?
|Jul 2
|Dave
|2
|Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w...
|Jul 1
|Genl Forrest
|2
|Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b...
|Jun 29
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Illinois - A Failed State
|Jun 25
|Old Confederate
|1
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC