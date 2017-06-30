Superintendents keep eye on Springfie...

Superintendents keep eye on Springfield as budget votes loom

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Times-area school superintendents are taking a "wait and see" approach to the possibility of a state budget for the first time in three years, asking how it might affect them. The Illinois Senate overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a $36 billion budget package Tuesday that included a tax increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit... 13 hr Red Crosse 4
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jul 2 Dave 2
News Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w... Jul 1 Genl Forrest 2
News Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b... Jun 29 USS LIBERTY 1
Illinois - A Failed State Jun 25 Old Confederate 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC