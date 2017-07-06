Springfield woman joins Dem field for 13th District seat
A Springfield woman who has never run for public office announced Thursday that she is joining the crowded field in the Democratic race in the 13th Congressional District. Betsy Londrigan, who has worked for Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, and at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, said Thursday she hopes to challenge U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the November 2018 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit...
|19 min
|Red Crosse
|7
|Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go?
|Jul 2
|Dave
|2
|Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w...
|Jul 1
|Genl Forrest
|2
|Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b...
|Jun 29
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Illinois - A Failed State
|Jun 25
|Old Confederate
|1
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC