Springfield woman joins Dem field for 13th District seat

A Springfield woman who has never run for public office announced Thursday that she is joining the crowded field in the Democratic race in the 13th Congressional District. Betsy Londrigan, who has worked for Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, and at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, said Thursday she hopes to challenge U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the November 2018 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.