There are on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from Yesterday, titled Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax increases. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

Illinois State Rep. Mike Unes, R-East Peoria, speaks during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increa... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.