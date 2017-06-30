Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and...

Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax increases

There are 2 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from Yesterday, titled Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax increases. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

Illinois State Rep. Mike Unes, R-East Peoria, speaks during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increa... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

3,319

Location hidden
#1 22 hrs ago
Ah yes, the liberal economic plan to financial ruin. How will they bury all the bodies in the street.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#2 16 hrs ago
There are no Republicans in Illinois. They are all Democrats, and some disguise themselves as Republicans. I worked for a Democrat Judge once that ran as a Republican.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Sun Dave 2
News Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w... Sat Genl Forrest 2
News Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b... Jun 29 USS LIBERTY 1
Illinois - A Failed State Jun 25 Old Confederate 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC