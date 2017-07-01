NOW: FBI at suspect's apartment
Investigators from the FBI and UI Police are at the apartment complex where the man charged with kidnapping Yingying Zhang lives. The scene at Stonegate Village at 2403 W. Springfield in Champaign is playing out less than a day after the FBI announced the arrest of Brendt Christensen, 28, of Champaign, on a federal criminal complaint that charges him with Zhang's June 9 kidnapping.
