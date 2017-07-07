Lockdown at the Illinois State Capito...

Lockdown at the Illinois State Capitol delays house override of...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: Chicago Reader

The Springfield fire department and hazmat unit exit after inspecting the governor's office, where a woman allegedly threw a powdery substance during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday. The Illinois house's session was delayed Thursday afternoon after a reported hazmat incident that put the building under a two-hour lockdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit... Jul 6 Red Crosse 7
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jul 2 Dave 2
News Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w... Jul 1 Genl Forrest 2
News Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b... Jun 29 USS LIBERTY 1
Illinois - A Failed State Jun 25 Old Confederate 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC