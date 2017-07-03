Local representative defends vote for 32-percent state income tax increase
Illinois State Rep. David Harris, R-Arlington Heights, yells Sunday during the overtime session at the state Capitol in Springfield. State Rep. Steven Andersson got a 25-second ovation from his fellow Illinois House lawmakers when he said Friday that they would "do the right thing" and "do it together" to finally pass a state budget after three years without one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|4
|Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go?
|Jul 2
|Dave
|2
|Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w...
|Jul 1
|Genl Forrest
|2
|Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b...
|Jun 29
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Illinois - A Failed State
|Jun 25
|Old Confederate
|1
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC