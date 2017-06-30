Lack of state budget to shut down 6 c...

Lack of state budget to shut down 6 construction projects at UI

Six major construction projects at the University of Illinois will shut down if lawmakers can't reach a budget resolution by midnight, including a large agricultural lab and the extensive "MCORE" road project that has closed major sections of Green Street in Campustown, officials say. In an open letter to legislators, top UI administrators laid out the consequences if Republicans and Democrats can't agree on a fiscal 2018 budget.

