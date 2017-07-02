It's a Good Time to Listen to Young L...

It's a Good Time to Listen to Young Lincoln

Independence Day arrives this year during a period of intense political polarization, anger and distrust, potentially jeopardizing the ideals for which the American Revolution was fought. That's a problem, but it also signals an opportunity.

