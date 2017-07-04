Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan with tax hike
Illinois Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady , right, listens to the brief debate on a package of budget bills passed July 4 at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a $36 billion budget package Tuesday, including a $5 billion tax increase designed to start digging out of the nation's longest budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.
