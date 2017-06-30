Illinois lawmakers return after missi...

Illinois lawmakers return after missing key budget deadline

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

House Speaker Michael Madigan, center, D-Chicago, leaves the House floor following a vote to adopt a spending bill amendment in Springfield, Ill., on Friday, June 30, 2017. Madigan said he will contact the bond rating agencies to ask them to postpone any decisions on further rate reductions while the General Assembly finalizes work on its first full budget in three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w... 1 hr Genl Forrest 2
News Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b... Jun 29 USS LIBERTY 1
Illinois - A Failed State Jun 25 Old Confederate 1
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jun 16 Hungry1 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,618 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC