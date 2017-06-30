Illinois Capitol on lockdown ahead of...

Illinois Capitol on lockdown ahead of final budget action

15 hrs ago

Illinois' state Capitol building in Springfield was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a woman threw an unidentified white powder into the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor as well as in the House gallery, a fire department official said. The incident delayed a crucial vote by the House of Representatives on overriding the governor's vetoes of fiscal 2018 budget bills.

