House votes give Illinois tax hike, 1st budget in 2 years
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a speech following the Illinois House voting to override Gov. Rauner's veto and pass a budget for the first time in two years during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, passes out cookies to Rep. David Olsen, R-Downers Grove, left, and Rep. David McSweeney, R-Cary before the start of a special session at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|7
|Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go?
|Jul 2
|Dave
|2
|Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w...
|Jul 1
|Genl Forrest
|2
|Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b...
|Jun 29
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Illinois - A Failed State
|Jun 25
|Old Confederate
|1
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC