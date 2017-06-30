Crime Stoppers seeking tips in two Springfield shootings

Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in the investigation into two separate shooting incidents in Springfield. Springfield police say the first incident happened in the area of 13th Street and South Street at about 10:20 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officers say a vehicle driving in the area was struck by gunfire, and that the car was stopped by police for erratic driving.

