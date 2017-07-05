Amaranth Apple Music and Food Fest Music

July 14th and 15thTaste the True Beauty of Springfield at the Amaranth Apple Food and Music Festival in downtown, presented by Isringhausen Imports and media sponsor Capitol Radio Group. Ten Bands on the Main Stage, including Saturday's headliner Ninety's Grunge Pop Super-Star Matthew Sweet, featuring songs like Girlfriend, Sick of Myself, Ugly Truth and more.

