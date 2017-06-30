Top of the Morning, June 30, 2017
For years, East Central Illinois has counted on Doug Quick to tell us if we need an umbrella or if we can wear shorts. Today, Quick is doing double duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w...
|8 hr
|RustyS
|1
|Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b...
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Illinois - A Failed State
|Jun 25
|Old Confederate
|1
|Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go?
|Jun 16
|Hungry1
|1
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC