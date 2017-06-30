Top of the Morning, June 30, 2017

Top of the Morning, June 30, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

For years, East Central Illinois has counted on Doug Quick to tell us if we need an umbrella or if we can wear shorts. Today, Quick is doing double duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline w... 8 hr RustyS 1
News Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b... Thu USS LIBERTY 1
Illinois - A Failed State Jun 25 Old Confederate 1
Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go? Jun 16 Hungry1 1
anyone needing yard work done?? May '17 lomelinolawns 1
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr '17 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr '17 narc555 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,232 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC