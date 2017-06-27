Teachers rally in Springfield in support of their pensions
Members of the Retired Teachers Association rallied at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday in an attempt to dissuade lawmakers from underfunding their pensions. Those in attendance said current budget proposals would delay their pension payments, which would result in taxpayers paying more money later on.
