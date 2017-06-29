Springfield Police make arrest in June 27th shooting on Stevenson
Springfield police say they've arrested 19-year-old Marcus T. Monger, Jr. near the intersection of 5th and South Grand, who was wanted as the suspect that shot a 28-year-old Springfield man in the 2100 block of Stevenson Drive on June 27th. Monger is being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm with no FOID card.
