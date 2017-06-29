Springfield police arrest 1 in June 2...

Springfield police arrest 1 in June 27 shooting

Springfield police say one man is facing multiple weapons charges in connection with a June 27 shooting that left one person injured. Springfield police officers arrested Marcus Monger, Jr., 19, near the intersection of South Fifth Street and South Grand Avenue East on Thursday.

