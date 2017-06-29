Springfield police arrest 1 in June 27 shooting
Springfield police say one man is facing multiple weapons charges in connection with a June 27 shooting that left one person injured. Springfield police officers arrested Marcus Monger, Jr., 19, near the intersection of South Fifth Street and South Grand Avenue East on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lawmakers scramble to approve budget b...
|13 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Illinois - A Failed State
|Jun 25
|Old Confederate
|1
|Where did the vegetable fruit produce lady go?
|Jun 16
|Hungry1
|1
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May '17
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC