Springfield among 12 cities to receive Justice Department aid to fight crime

1 hr ago

The department said Tuesday it will help local authorities study crime patterns and come up with plans to reduce violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will come up with "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time.

