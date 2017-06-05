Springfield Alderman facing backlash
A Springfield Alderman is in hot water after a controversial post on social media about gun violence in the city. "This is the stupidity we are dealing with here, I almost wish we did have a gang here because about 25-30 kids would quietly disappear, and so would all this gun violence.
