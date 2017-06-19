Special session stipends could cost $185,000, but lawmakers won't see money soon
Calling legislators back to the Capitol for a 10-day special session could cost taxpayers at least $185,000 in daily stipends alone. Unable to pass a budget during the monthslong regular session, the Illinois legislature is arriving in Springfield Wednesday at the behest of Gov. Bruce Rauner for a 10-day, budget-centric special session that could cost taxpayers at least $185,000.
