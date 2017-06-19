Shawnee Community College Students receive All-Illinois Academic Honors
Shawnee Community College is pleased to announce two students were named to the 2017 Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Academic Team. Alysha Giltner of Villa Ridge and Gabriel Wrye of Belknap were chosen as two of the top Phi Theta Kappa scholars in the state of Illinois.
