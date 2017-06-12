Several Springfield construction proj...

Several Springfield construction projects underway next week

Starting on June 19, the Archer Elevator Road and Iles Avenue intersection will be closed a quarter of a mile in all directions for the installation of a roundabout and roadway expansion. This project is expected to last until November, and one entrance to the YMCA and Concordia Village will be open at all times.

