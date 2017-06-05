Semi trailer falls on top of maintena...

Semi trailer falls on top of maintenance worker, dies from injuries

Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. first responders were called after a semi trailer fell onto a man at Pinnacle foods on South Banker Street. Authorities say 59-year-old Lowell Ingram was preforming routine maintenance on the semi when it fell on top of him.

